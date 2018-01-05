In this article











Exercise one: Roll back and reach

This move is taken from Pilates and is great for people of all ages.



How to



- Sit on your tailbone, with your feet on the floor, pulling your abs towards your spine.

- Stretch your arms in front of you. Keep your right arm straight, bring it out to the side and behind you.

- As you reach behind you lean back as far as you can comfortably.

- Return your arm back to the front and imagine a string is pulling your chest back to the upright position.

- Repeat this on the left side.



12 to 15 repetitions.



