Exercise one: Roll back and reach
This move is taken from Pilates and is great for people of all ages.
How to
- Sit on your tailbone, with your feet on the floor, pulling your abs towards your spine.
- Stretch your arms in front of you. Keep your right arm straight, bring it out to the side and behind you.
- As you reach behind you lean back as far as you can comfortably.
- Return your arm back to the front and imagine a string is pulling your chest back to the upright position.
- Repeat this on the left side.
12 to 15 repetitions.