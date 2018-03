In this article











Exercise two: Russian twist

This exercise works your obliques because of the twisting motion.



How to



- Sit on your tailbone with your abs pulled towards your spine. Your torso should be scooped out to make the 'c' shape.

- If you can hold your legs bent at a 90 degree angle. But if your back hurts put your feet on the floor.

- Lock your fingers together, and then twist left and right, touching your hands to the ground on each side of your hips.



Do 20 to 30 repetitions.