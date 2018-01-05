In this article











Exercise four: Two up two down crunch

This works the upper abdominals.



How to



- Lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet on the floor.

- Place your fingertips on your earlobes and have your elbows wide so they are touching the floor.

- Keep your gaze up and behind you to avoid pulling with your neck.

- The crunch is meant to be gradual, taking two beats to raise your shoulder blades off the ground and two beats to lower back to the start position.

- Your elbows should touch the floor with each repetition.



