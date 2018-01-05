Exercise four: Two up two down crunch
This works the upper abdominals.
How to
- Lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet on the floor.
- Place your fingertips on your earlobes and have your elbows wide so they are touching the floor.
- Keep your gaze up and behind you to avoid pulling with your neck.
- The crunch is meant to be gradual, taking two beats to raise your shoulder blades off the ground and two beats to lower back to the start position.
- Your elbows should touch the floor with each repetition.