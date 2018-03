In this article











Exercise five: Leg lifts

This one is for those pesky lower abs!



How to



- Lie on the floor with your hands a little bit below your bottom.

- Start with your feet straight up in the air.

- Lower your feet down as far as you can without your lower back coming off the ground more than a few inches (that might only be 45 degrees at first).

- Hold your feet there for five counts and lift them back up to the start position.



Do 10 repetitions without your feet touching the floor in between.