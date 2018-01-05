|
How to tone your legs: Easy exercises for sexy pins
How to tone your legs: Easy exercises for sexy pinsEveryone wants a toned pair of legs, right? Right. Because whether you're going out bare legged or not. your legs are always....there. In jeans, skirts, dresses. Those shapely pins are always on show. You can't hide them away without opting for the full length skirt approach which, let's face it, not all of us can get away with.
With this in mind, we wanted to find out how to get toned legs. So we spoke to personal trainer Neilon Pitamber and Pilates instructor Emily Wilson, both SportsShoes experts, to see what they'd suggest.
Neilon told us that to get toned legs you need a combination of two things - not too much fat and strong shapely muscles. He said that running is a fantastic way to burn fat and keep legs trim, so it's good to do that about once a week.
But for those non-runners out there, they've told of us some other tips to tone legs. From squats to yoga moves they've given us a whole range of exercises. They recommend you do them one to two times a week, three times if you're mega keen!
So are you ready? Toned legs here we come!
Sophie Herdman
03/12/2012
