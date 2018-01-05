>
How to tone your legs: Easy exercises for sexy pins
  
Squats
Squats


"Squats are great for thighs and bums as well as strengthening your lower back," says Neilon.

- Keep your heels down, your back fairly upright, your chest open and your knees in line with your toes.
- Push the weight into your heels as you squat, making sure your knees don't travel too far forward and that they don't go in front of your toes.
- Raise your arms in front of you to shoulder height, keeping your fingers pointed.
- Do three sets of 10 repetitions.
- You can add repetitions each week to improve your fitness.

TIP: You can also add weights. Hold them in your hands with your arms out to the side or at shoulder height with your arms tucked in near your ribs.
