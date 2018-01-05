Lunges

"Lunges really help to sculpt your buttocks and thighs," says Neilon.



- From standing, keep the knee of your rear leg firmly in line with your hip and lunge forward with the other leg.

- Make sure the knee of your front leg stays over the ankle.

- Keep your arms hanging loosely by your sides for balance.

- Lower your body until the knee of your rear leg is an inch or two above the ground and then return to the original position.

- Do three sets of 10 repetitions.

- You can add repetitions each week to improve fitness.



Tip: You can also add weights to this. Hold them with your arms held to the side.

