>
>
How to tone your legs: Easy exercises for sexy pins
  
Lunges
In this article

Lunges


"Lunges really help to sculpt your buttocks and thighs," says Neilon.

- From standing, keep the knee of your rear leg firmly in line with your hip and lunge forward with the other leg.
- Make sure the knee of your front leg stays over the ankle.
- Keep your arms hanging loosely by your sides for balance.
- Lower your body until the knee of your rear leg is an inch or two above the ground and then return to the original position.
- Do three sets of 10 repetitions.
- You can add repetitions each week to improve fitness.

Tip: You can also add weights to this. Hold them with your arms held to the side.
Sophie Herdman
03/12/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneThe funniest A-list reactions to the paparazzi
Homemade Valentine's Day cardsDiscover the REAL names of these celebrities
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         