Calf raises

"Calf raises add shape to your lower leg and calves," says Neilon.



- Stand with the balls of your feet on a step and your heels sticking over the edge.

- Lower and raise your heels to get a full range of movement in your calf muscles.

- Keep your arms hanging loosely by your sides.

- Do three sets of 10 repetitions.

- You can add repetitions each week to improve fitness.



Tip: To increase intensity you can do one leg at a time, holding on to a wall or banister for balance.