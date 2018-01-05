Pilates moves

Emily recommends the following Pilates moves for toned and sleek legs.



Moves for glutes and hamstrings



Lie on your side with straight legs, then raise your top legs. Do three sets of ten raises.

Then circle your top leg from the hip. Repeat on the other side.



Moves for abductor muscles



Lie on the floor, face down with your arms by your side. Raise one leg up straight behind you. Do three sets of ten raises. Repeat on the other leg. Then raise both legs at the same time.



Moves for your inner thigh muscles



Lie on your side with both legs straight. Lift your top leg, then lift your other leg up to join it. Repeat this three times then repeat on the other side.







