How to tone your legs: Easy exercises for sexy pins
  
Pilates moves
In this article

Pilates moves


Emily recommends the following Pilates moves for toned and sleek legs.

Moves for glutes and hamstrings

Lie on your side with straight legs, then raise your top legs. Do three sets of ten raises.
Then circle your top leg from the hip. Repeat on the other side.

Moves for abductor muscles

Lie on the floor, face down with your arms by your side. Raise one leg up straight behind you. Do three sets of ten raises. Repeat on the other leg. Then raise both legs at the same time.

Moves for your inner thigh muscles 

Lie on your side with both legs straight. Lift your top leg, then lift your other leg up to join it. Repeat this three times then repeat on the other side.
Sophie Herdman
03/12/2012
Latest… 05/01/2018
