Yoga moves

"Yoga is great for strengthening and toning your leg muscles. The following dynamic poses help to build your leg muscles as well as stretching them," says Emily.



Warrior one



- Start in the downward dog position. Step your right foot up to your hands.

- Bring your torso into an upright position, facing forward. Keep the heel of your back foot off the floor. Make sure that your front knee is in line with the ankle.

- Engage your abdominal muscles. Then bring your arms slowly up. If you can point them up to the ceiling do that, if not leave the pointing slightly forward at an angle.

- Repeat everything with your left leg.





Sun salutation



- Stand up straight with your hands in the prayer position. As you inhale, raise your arms over your head, keeping your palms together.

- Exhale and then bend forward until your hands touch your feet.

- As you inhale step your right leg back, arch back and lift your chin.

- Exhaling, step your left leg back into the plank position. Keep your spine and legs in a straight line and support your weight on your hands and feet.

- Lower your knees, your chest and then your forehead, keeping your hips up and toes curled under.

- Inhaling, stretch forward and bend back. Keep your arms straight.



Chair pose



- Stand upright and turn your palms to face ahead.

- Bend your knees, allowing our body to lean forward as though you're going to sit in a chair (hence the name!)

- Place your hands on your legs. Press your heels into the floor. Make sure you're not arching your back.

- Raise your arms straight out in front of you.





