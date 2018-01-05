Keeping healthy: What the professionals take

Keeping healthy: What the professionals take



Keeping healthy isn't always easy. It should be, really, but when life is so super busy we can forget to pay attention to our bodies.



One of the best ways of keeping healthy - and looking healthy - is to stock up on vitamins, medicines and natural health boosters.



But which ones work? Which are actually worth taking?



We wanted to find out so we asked the people in the know - the experts! From doctors to medical nutritionists and leading cancer professors; we asked the people in the know which item they always have in their medicine cupboard.



As it turns out, keeping healthy is pretty simple!

