Vitamin D

Dr Adam Carey



Dr Carey swears by Vitamin D to keep you healthy. He says that about 60 percent of us don't have enough Vitamin D in our bodies. But we need this stuff - it sorts out loads of things, like our immune system, fitness levels and our mood.



To boost your levels of Vitamin D either get outside (you get most of your Vitamin D from sunlight) or if there isn't much sun around take some Vitamin D supplements.



Dr Carey takes 2000IU in the winter months and 1000IU in the summer months when he's not outside.

