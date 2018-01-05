>
Keeping healthy: What the professionals take
  
Vitamin D
Vitamin D


Dr Adam Carey

Dr Carey swears by Vitamin D to keep you healthy. He says that about 60 percent of us don't have enough Vitamin D in our bodies. But we need this stuff - it sorts out loads of things, like our immune system, fitness levels and our mood.

To boost your levels of Vitamin D either get outside (you get most of your Vitamin D from sunlight) or if there isn't much sun around take some Vitamin D supplements.

Dr Carey takes 2000IU in the winter months and 1000IU in the summer months when he's not outside.
Sophie Herdman
