Cod Liver Oil

Alero Awala, Consultant Gynaecologist



As well as taking Primrose Oil for PMS symptoms (a handy tip that one!) Alero swears by Cod Liver Oil to boost her general wellbeing. She's taken it ever since her mother gave it to her as a child.



Cod Liver Oil has Omage-3 in it which is a fatty acid that your body really needs, plus it's not too pricey. It's said to be good for your brain, heart, bones, joints and eyes, so you can understand why this expert would take it!