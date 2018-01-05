Green Tea

Professor Paul Townsend, leading professor into cancer research at University of Manchester



We're always told that Green Tea is good for us. It's meant to be excellent at preventing cancer, helping your immune system, boosting your metabolism and so much more.



But when it tastes like dirty dish water it can be a bit of a struggle to get it down you. So, is it really worth it? According to Professor Townsend, yes. He drinks it himself, which is reason enough to pick up a packet.

Try adding some honey to sweeten the taste!