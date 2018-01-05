Prebiotics

Oscar Umahro Cadogan, leading Danish TV Chef, Nutrition Expert, Adjunct Professor of Nutrition and Functional Medicine



You've probably heard of pro-biotics, they're live bacteria that are good for the gut and replace bacteria. But prebiotics aren't as commonly known about.



Rather than replace bacteria, they just feed the good bacteria that's in your digestive tract. They can be found in all sorts of food - bread, cereal, yoghurt. They're also good for your bones and Oscar is a big fan (he also takes strong doses of probiotics too, mind you).

