Water

Ash Mosahebi, Consutlant Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon



OK, so this might seem like a really obvious one, but it's easy to forget how important drinking lots of water is. And now we've been told it by a plastic surgeon we are not going to forget it!



Filtered, cold water is the best. Ash says that poor hydration is the most common reason for bad skin. Apparently in the UK we drink too much coffee, tea and fizzy drinks and not enough water. So get drinking the good stuff!