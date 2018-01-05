In this article























The lazy girl's guide to losing weight



How to lose weight easily - no gyms, no fasting and no need for will-power. Well, sort of... we've found the cheats way to toning and shaping up! The easiest weight loss options available in stores near you.

Not everyone's a gym bunny and although there's nothing wrong with a good old slob and scoff, if you are looking to lose weight then a hatred of exercise isn't going to help.



Luckily for those of you who hate the gym and love food, you'll be pleased to know that there are alternative ways to lose weight and perfect your figure, which don't involve lycra or cabbage soup.



If you're starved for time, but rich in pounds, or simply just too lazy to shape up the traditional 'less-food-more-movement' route then our Lazy girls guide to losing weight is for you.



We've uncovered a selection of secret shapers, toners and little weight loss helpers which will assist you in your mission to tone up without the trauma.

