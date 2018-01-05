>
>

The lazy girl's guide to losing weight

 
The lazy girl's guide to losing weight
In this article
The lazy girl's guide to losing weight

How to lose weight easily - no gyms, no fasting and no need for will-power. Well, sort of... we've found the cheats way to toning and shaping up! The easiest weight loss options available in stores near you.

Not everyone's a gym bunny and although there's nothing wrong with a good old slob and scoff, if you are looking to lose weight then a hatred of exercise isn't going to help.

Luckily for those of you who hate the gym and love food, you'll be pleased to know that there are alternative ways to lose weight and perfect your figure, which don't involve lycra or cabbage soup.

If you're starved for time, but rich in pounds, or simply just too lazy to shape up the traditional 'less-food-more-movement' route then our Lazy girls guide to losing weight is for you.

We've uncovered a selection of secret shapers, toners and little weight loss helpers which will assist you in your mission to tone up without the trauma.

09/09/2010
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your DayGame Of Thrones: the stars in real life
Stars who married the same person twice ...Next Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         