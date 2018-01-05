Slimming shorts

In this article























Exercise is the best way to lose weight and tone up. But, if you’re sick of your lunges or just want to give yourself the advantage, then the Lipo Contour Elite leggings and shorts are the perfect secret weapon for slender thighs These discrete under garments are the lazy girls secret weapon to lose excess pounds in a fast and easy way.Not only do they help to burn fatty acids, they also improve circulation, smooth skin, diminish cellulite and aid lymphatic drainage. And all you have to do is wear them.The secret is the unique 3 layer fabric that stimulates the skin through massage , heat reflection and pressure. Wear for 4 hours a day and you should start to see results after a week. We did.RRP: £82 from Harrods

