The lazy girl's guide to losing weight
  
Burning calories: diet pills
In this article

Diet pills are a bit naughty but, if you’re going to try them then the Capsilex supplement is the one which Hollywood hotties rely on.

It literally burns calories whilst you sit on your ass. Using the calorie quashing ingredients of red peppers and capsicum to speed up your metabolism the natural formula ensures there are no side effects or gastric irritation.

It claims to burn as many calories as a 25 minute jog... now you don’t even have to break a sweat. If you do use them while breaking a sweat then you can expect even better results. Just don't take them with hot tea - it's uncomfortable to say the least. Water only.

Capsiplex

RRP: £29.99 for one month’s supply from www.capsiplex.com

09/09/2010
Latest… 05/01/2018
