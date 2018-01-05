>
The lazy girl's guide to losing weight
  
One minute tone: The LegMaster Power
If you’re looking tone up fast but don’t want to spend hours at the gym, then short bursts of intense cardio exercise are the way to do it.

LegMaster Power  is the latest home gym must-have which tones your leg muscles and your core after using this for just one minute a day, apparently.

This lil' machine engages over 200 lower body muscles simultaneously. Each muscle is used in an all-out effort to lift your whole body weight up against gravity. This ‘all out’ effort leads to intense muscle fatigue in a matter of seconds, hence the efficiency of the workout over such a short period of time.

We've got one in the office - we try and go on everyday and all we can say is so far, so good. We can feel it working on our outer-thighs which is good. So long saddlebags.

Leg Master Power

RRP: £99 - www.legmaster.tv



09/09/2010
