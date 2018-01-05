One minute tone: The LegMaster Power

In this article























LegMaster Power is the latest home gym must-have which tones your leg muscles and your core after using this for just one minute a day, apparently.This lil' machine engages over 200 lower body muscles simultaneously. Each muscle is used in an all-out effort to lift your whole body weight up against gravity. This ‘all out’ effort leads to intense muscle fatigue in a matter of seconds, hence the efficiency of the workout over such a short period of time.We've got one in the office - we try and go on everyday and all we can say is so far, so good. We can feel it working on our outer- thighs which is good. So long saddlebags.

