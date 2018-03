In this article























Eat chocolate, lose weight

Eat chocolate, yep that’s right - we’ve found the perfect treat for sweet toothed slimmers everywhere; Glamour Food's organic chocolate.

Sugar free, dairy free and packed with antioxidants from blueberries, cranberries and acai berries (which are also rich in B vitamins and



Made with



Naturally it doesn't taste as good as a real full fat, full fun chocolate slab but what does... still, a chocolate substitute that helps you slim? We're in.



Glamour Food organic chocolate



RRP: £3.50 for 24g bar - Sugar free, dairy free and packed with antioxidants from blueberries, cranberries and acai berries (which are also rich in B vitamins and omega 3 fatty acids) this is chocolate with a difference.Made with coconut fat , which is converted straight to energy and serotonin rich cocoa , this really is chocolately goodness suitable for diabetics and waist line watchers.Naturally it doesn't taste as good as a real full fat, full fun chocolate slab but what does... still, a chocolate substitute that helps you slim? We're in.RRP: £3.50 for 24g bar - www.theorganicpharmacy.com