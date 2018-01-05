|
The lazy girl's guide to losing weight
Eat chocolate, lose weight
Eat chocolate, yep that’s right - we’ve found the perfect treat for sweet toothed slimmers everywhere; Glamour Food's organic chocolate.
Sugar free, dairy free and packed with antioxidants from blueberries, cranberries and acai berries (which are also rich in B vitamins and omega 3 fatty acids) this is chocolate with a difference.
Made with coconut fat, which is converted straight to energy and serotonin rich cocoa, this really is chocolately goodness suitable for diabetics and waist line watchers.
Naturally it doesn't taste as good as a real full fat, full fun chocolate slab but what does... still, a chocolate substitute that helps you slim? We're in.
Glamour Food organic chocolate
RRP: £3.50 for 24g bar - www.theorganicpharmacy.com
