Muscle aid

If you want to tone up but would rather not have to break a sweat then CACI Quantum provides the perfect solution for lazy girls.



It offers a variety of techniques from slimming and toning, toning & cellulite reduction or just toning.



The machine uses adhesive pads that are attached to any problem areas, then the CACI Quantum machine emits a faradic current (some kind of fancy electric current, apparently) that is adjusted to your comfort.



The current causes muscle contractions that tone your muscles and contours the body, which although this may pinch a bit and feel mildy uncomfortable, it's considerably better than a spin class.



Prices vary - available from Essentials London.



Image © Goodshoot