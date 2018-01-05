>
The lazy girl's guide to losing weight
  
Soap and Glory: Slim Wear
Soap and Glory: Slim Wear


We love the folks at Soap & Glory - just their kitsch packaging is enough to make us feel better about ourselves before we've even opened the lid.

Their SlimWear Puff Draining Peptide Balm was apparently discovered when a 'dyslexic chemist applied a vat of undereye puffiness gel to dimpled thighs', and discovered the orange peel eliminating power of peptides. It's almost a fairy tale.

Although the skeptics won't believe that a balm can banish leg dimples, this one actually does help - well, perhaps it's the vigourous massage application that helps dimples disappear but even so, the balm helps legs look brighter and smoother and smell minty fresh.

The Soap & Glory girls don't promise miracles however, saying that 'when it comes to fat there's no such thing as a French Fry' and that those who diet well and exercise a plenty will 'undoubtably see the combined consequences of their efforts more quickly', but even without a 6 day workout routine, this one's a lazy girl beauty essential.

Soap & Glory SlimWear Puff-Draining Peptide Balm

RRP: £9 - Boots

09/09/2010
