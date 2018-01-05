|
The lazy girl's guide to losing weight
|
|
In this article
Slendertone: The lazy girls guide to losing weight
If you've always dreamt of the perfect bum, but hate squats, then Slendertone Bottom Toner is your secret weapon.
Developed with Slendertone's advanced toning technology, this somewhat kinky looking contraption will lift, shape and firm your Bottom.
Conveniently worn underneath your clothes, this can be used 4 times a week for a more toned and perky derriere in only 4-8 weeks. Best to remove it for date nights though, lest some randy gent gets entirely the wrong idea.
Slendertone Bottom Toner
RRP: £119.99 from Slendertone
|
|
Ursula Dewey
09/09/2010
|
Article Plan The lazy girl's guide to losing weight ▼
|