In this article























The lazy girls guide to losing weight

If you like sitting on your bum but want to beat the bulge then swap your office desk or armchair for an Sitness ball chair.



This strange UFO creation is a fitness revolution for the unmotivated - just by sitting, your body will constantly be making small adjustments to the postural muscles, abdominals, gluteals and leg muscles, transforming slumping into "active sitting."



As there is no back rest you are forced to sit up and so your posture can really improve

- it also has the tum-tastic benefit of toning up your abs a treat. Sitness ball chair gives the sort of workout any lazy girl can handle.



We want one BAD!



Sitness ball chair



RRP: £225 - www.backinaction.co.uk





