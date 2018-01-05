Lazy girls guide to losing weight

>
The lazy girl's guide to losing weight
  
The nearest thing to calorie free chocolate, Le Whif (yes, we giggled at the name too - very Pepé Le Pew), is a French creation that curbs your urge to indulge in a feast of chocolate gluttony.

The lipstick shaped aerosol sprays particles of chocolate into your mouth, coating your tongue and taste buds and satisfying your sweet tooth, in only a single calorie.

It's a lazy girl must-have dieting accessory. The smell, the taste, the cute packaging and the satisfying clicking sound as the lid closes...

Of course, it won't fill you up - it's chocolate air after all, the real-life equivalent of Marjorie Dawes' "Dust" - still, we think it's a must for any gym-shy Fat Fighter.

Le Whif inhalers

Available in chocolate raspberry, dark chocolate, mint chocolate and coffee

RRP: £1.99 each - www.lewhif.com

