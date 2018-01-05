In this article























Lazy girls guide to losing weight

The nearest thing to calorie free chocolate, Le Whif (yes, we giggled at the name too - very Pepé Le Pew), is a French creation that curbs your urge to indulge in a feast of chocolate gluttony.



The lipstick shaped aerosol sprays particles of chocolate into your mouth, coating your tongue and taste buds and satisfying your sweet tooth, in only a single calorie.



It's a lazy girl must-have dieting accessory. The smell, the taste, the cute packaging and the satisfying clicking sound as the lid closes...



Of course, it won't fill you up - it's chocolate air after all, the real-life equivalent of Marjorie Dawes' "Dust" - still, we think it's a must for any gym-shy Fat Fighter.



Le Whif inhalers



Available in chocolate raspberry, dark chocolate, mint chocolate and coffee



RRP: £1.99 each - www.lewhif.com

