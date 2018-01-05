>
>

New ways to gym

 
New ways to gym
In this article
New ways to gym

New ways to gym

Let's face it, gym memberships can be a big fat waste of money. Year upon year we shell out on outrageous membership fees and more often than not, we just do not use them.

For all our good intentions summoning the effort to go to the gym after a hard day at work, or looking after kids or just fitting it in with life in general can be way more difficult that we'd like it to be.

Half the time you're paying to have a guilt-ridden relationship with an unused gym-card whilst your bank balance inevitably dwindles. In fact, research from The Gym Group showed that 21% of women gave up going to the gym after only a month and 31% said that they would be more motivated to keep fit if a long term gym contract wasn't involved!

If you're thinking there must be another way, thankfully there is. We've gone on the hunt for new ways of 'going to the gym' without having to actually go, and have rounded up our five favourites!

So for ways to get fit that won't cost an arm and a leg read on!



31/01/2013
Rank this page: 

Article Plan New ways to gym
Don't miss...
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornNext Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Next Week's Emmerdale SpoilersStars who married the same person twice ...
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         