Pay-as-u-gym

Pay-as-you-go gym-ing is one of those ideas that is pure genius and now the guys at Payasugym.com have made it a reality.



This scheme is as simple as it sounds; you only pay for what you use in any participating gym, any time you like!



Options include 1-day, 30-day and 90-day passes and even swim passes. So not only do you get maximum flexibility, but the trips to the gyms are all sold at a discounted rate, some up to 60% so you'll be saving money tenfold!



Amazing right?



So if you prefer a more casual relationship with your fitness or fall into the category of the gym-putter-offer-by-any-means-possible this is brilliant. There is literally no excuse not to go.



The process is quick and easy with only 3 simple steps to follow: just sign up, search for a gym, buy the pass and away you go!



Although there are some not so great gyms on there, there are also plenty of great ones! Plus if you don't like a gym you can just search for another one. Trust us you will never look back.

