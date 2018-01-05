>
New ways to gym
If anyone asked you whether you would like a proper work-out in the comfort of your own home the answer would always be yes.

With HealthClubTV, the "iTunes for fitness" sliding out of your bed-sheets into your sports-gear is easier than ever.

HealthClubTV is an online fitness data-base full of work out videos, from martial arts to yoga and some core-stability and physiotherapy thrown in for good measure.

All you do is sign-up, part with some cash and get downloading, you can even download it straight to your iPhone - plus it's cheap, very cheap.

The system works on credits, which you purchase in batches of 6,12 or 18 costing up to £7.02 and use them to buy a video clip to download.

The beauty of it is you can tailor make your work-out yourself, so one minute you'll be Sun Saluting, the next you could be Karate-kicking. There is even a section for work-out in hotels - there are no limits, whatever your fitness level or location you're catered for.

For more information visit: healthclubtv.com

