In this article











New ways to gym

If anyone asked you whether you would like a proper work-out in the comfort of your own home the answer would always be yes.



With HealthClubTV, the "iTunes for fitness" sliding out of your bed-sheets into your sports-gear is easier than ever.



HealthClubTV is an online fitness data-base full of work out videos, from martial arts to yoga and some core-stability and physiotherapy thrown in for good measure.



All you do is sign-up, part with some cash and get downloading, you can even download it straight to your iPhone - plus it's cheap, very cheap.



The system works on credits, which you purchase in batches of 6,12 or 18 costing up to £7.02 and use them to buy a video clip to download.



The beauty of it is you can tailor make your work-out yourself, so one minute you'll be Sun Saluting, the next you could be Karate-kicking. There is even a section for work-out in hotels - there are no limits, whatever your fitness level or location you're catered for.



For more information visit: healthclubtv.com



