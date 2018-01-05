>
New ways to gym
Feeling the pinch
It might sound like common sense but the best way to cut gym costs is just not to go. 

Just going to the park for a run with your other half or a group of friends can reduce costs even if looking like a sweaty lobster in front of them isn't initially that appealing.

See our running tips to really make the best of your work out. However if you need something to keep you motivated there are plenty of running events that you can enter! 

Race for Life: In support of Cancer Research UK
Entry: £14.99 per adult. £10.00 per child.  
Register at Race for Life 

Visit Bupa Great Run for a range of charity running events across the UK in support of charities of your choice. 

Wrap up and Run 10k: Part of the Age UK's 'Spread the Warmth' Campaign to provide support for the UK's elderly population - got to look after the oldies.
Entry is £14.95.
Register at Age UK 

If you want to find out about organised running events in your area then visit Running Diary  for a full list of up-coming runs!

31/01/2013
