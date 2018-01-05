In this article











InstructorLive

There are plenty of online fitness videos out there but not many of them are streamed live for you to gym along to!







Having a dodgy internet connection won’t be so fun for this but if your connection is good then this is super convenient.



The range of classes is excellent. You can participate in either 30 or 60 minute sessions in Ballet fitness, Legs, Bums and Tums,



A nice extra that we liked is that there are also options for prenatal and postnatal classes which will come in handy when you’re at home pre or post



There’s also a great soundtrack to every class - only little thing was that the sound quality wasn't great but the tips from the instructor, Leigh really were. She really walks you through each



It costs a measly £5.99 per month with no contract so you can cancel anytime - plus there’s a free 7-day trial so you can get a little taste before you pay. InstructorLive is an online fitness provider with over 40 different classes for you to participate in. Just sign up, check out their timetable, stream the class and join in. Don’t worry although you can see the instructors, they can’t see you.Having a dodgy internet connection won’t be so fun for this but if your connection is good then this is super convenient.The range of classes is excellent. You can participate in either 30 or 60 minute sessions in Ballet fitness, Legs, Bums and Tums, Cellulite Dynamite; all of which are as good as they sound. You can also browse through your instructors so if you’re looking for something in particular, you’ll be able to find it.A nice extra that we liked is that there are also options for prenatal and postnatal classes which will come in handy when you’re at home pre or post pregnancy and don’t fancy trekking all the way to the gym.There’s also a great soundtrack to every class - only little thing was that the sound quality wasn't great but the tips from the instructor, Leigh really were. She really walks you through each exercise - ;better than some online gym videos.

