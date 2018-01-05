Home Fitness

In this article











At £89.00 RRP it is a bit on the pricey side but if you think about it, you'll be the same amount of exercise from something that costs a fraction of the price of a gym membership - maths can help! Buying your own fitness equipment is nothing new but it sometimes the obvious things can get forgotten.One thing that can put people off buying their own bits is space - having a treadmill or bicycle in your home isn’t exactly the most inconspicuous asset to your living room. Rather than just having some weights or a vibrating belt, we looked at some pieces from Medicarn , specifically the Body Balance Ball.This isn’t your typical exercise ball - this thing works your entire body. If you want to work your abs , back, hips, arms - you name it, the balance ball will tone and sculpt it. As well as working a lot of different places it is also a pretty versatile piece of kit, even acting as a sort of step machine if you so wish!It’s said to be the piece of kit that merges yoga and pilates all rolled into one blue ball, this, we’re not so sure of but using the balance ball will give you a great body all the same!A little perk with this is that if you’re bored of the DVD it also comes with an interactive manual allowing you to scan the barcode, or look up the URL and download exercises onto your tablet, laptop or phone (you can also look them up on youtube!)At £89.00 RRP it is a bit on the pricey side but if you think about it, you'll be the same amount of exercise from something that costs a fraction of the price of a gym membership - maths can help!

