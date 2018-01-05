Reebok CrossFit 

>
>

When we were asked to test Reebok's latest fitness venture with CrossFit, 'the sport of fitness' we were intrigued.

It's designed to achieve an elite level of fitness focusing on the camaraderie and competition that you miss out on with a quick "i-Pod-in-gym-session" and it has celebrity ambassadors Christine Bleakley and Jack Osbourne to recommend it.

However, the phrase 'high intensity' usually fill us with dread; so from first impressions we were a bit nervous. We weren't sure CrossFit was for us.

Still a work-out that can give us better results in 20minutes than in a hour at the gym is not be sniffed at. We accepted the trial but just in case it really was as "intensive" as it sounds, we sent our intern...

Has CrossFit has got a new convert? Maria Bell takes on the latest Reebok fit class...


27/03/2012
05/01/2018
