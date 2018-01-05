Reebok CrossFit

>
What is CrossFit?

CrossFit in its most basic form is a strength and conditioning programme designed to help anyone from top athletes to mere mortals gain a broad yet elite level of fitness.

To achieve this, your body is kept constantly moving in short, sharp and very intense bursts. Exercises are varied: from our old friend the simple squat to things that I'd never even heard of like crazy looking bear crawls and throwing medicine balls up against a wall up to 150 times...

Yep, that's what I was thinking too.

All of these and more are included in WODs (workouts of the day) which are posted online daily and used in the CrossFit "Box" sessions (box is their word for a gym) to provide a constantly evolving work-out.

My WOD "box" session took place outside London Bridge in the wind and the rain!

