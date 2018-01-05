|
Reebok CrossFit
|
|
In this article
Reebok CrossFit
Where can I try CrossFit?CrossFit is actually a global phenomenon but for us lucky women in the UK we have the pick of 91 specific boxes across the UK and Ireland to choose from!
So not only will you probably have a "box" or gym which offers CrossFit on your doorstep you can just check out the WOD online and do it in the comfort of yuor own home - having a good sofa to collapse on post-work-out is always a bonus.
So want to get Cross- fit? Hell yeah!
You might also like...
|
|
Maria Bell
27/03/2012
|
Article Plan Reebok CrossFit ▼
|