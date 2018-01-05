- Reebok CrossFit

In this article







Where can I try CrossFit? CrossFit is actually a global phenomenon but for us lucky women in the UK we have the pick of 91 specific boxes across the UK and Ireland to choose from!



So not only will you probably have a "box" or gym which offers CrossFit on your doorstep



So want to get Cross- fit? Hell yeah!



For more information:



Visit Reebok's offcial website for all information on the CrossFit phenomenon: reebok.com/en-GB/



Or check out the official CrossFit Website: crossfit.com

Youtube Channel: youtube.com/user/CrossFitHQ

Facebook: facebook.com/crossfithq



