Reebok CrossFit

What can you expect?

Although the thought of doing an intense work-out in the wind and the rain was not what I was expecting when I agreed to this trial, thankfully they broke us in relatively easily...

Our WOD consisted of 20 burpees, 15 sit-ups, 15 press-ups, 15 squats, 12 sit-ups, 12 press-ups, 12 squats, 9 sit-ups, 9 press-ups, 9 squats, then 20 more burpees all in 7 minutes...youch.

Well at the time I didn't think that such a short work-out would actually have any effect, but judging from the state of my arms and stomach the next day it did and if doing a proper WOD I can only imagine the results being even better.

One thing that I really liked was the sense of team-work. When you got to the "oh-my-God-I-can't-take-it-anymore" moment there were about 20 smiling sweaty faces there to spur you on, and in that sense CrossFit really stood out.

Much better than 45-minutes solo plodding on the treadmill.

27/03/2012
