>
>
Lose belly fat: Seven tips to lose belly fat

Ten tips to lose belly fat: Goodbye to belly fat

 

Interval training © Banana Stock - Ten tips to lose belly fat: Goodbye to belly fat
Interval training © Banana Stock
Tip 2: Interval training

Gordan says: "Interval training is very effective at burning fat because it spikes your metabolic rate, causing you to burn more calories for up to 24 hours after the workout."

We like it already. Any exercise session that lasts longer than we do, sounds good to us.
He adds: "Interval training works on the principle of varying lengths of time and work intensities, intervals incorporated into an activity period. This type of training can be done through swimming, cycling, and running or dancing"

"However, you should only do this intense training once or twice per week and with some sort of supervision from a personal trainer or fitness coach."

Try a spin class at a Virgin Active Health Club. They're a great way to tone up your butt as well - multi-purpose benefits, and all for just a little bit of pain.






  
  

06/10/2011
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Homemade Valentine's Day cardsJessica Albas maternity style
Celebrities expecting babies in 2018Rare baby names
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         