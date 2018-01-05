Ten tips to lose belly fat: Goodbye to belly fat Curl up and go © iStockphoto Tip 4: Up and Up We spoke to Lina Petraityte, founder of Egoist Body, London's boutique fitness and wellbeing studio to hear her tips on how to keep the tummy toned, and blast away belly fat.



It turns out that curl ups are the secret to flat belly gorgeousness. (And not the curl up with a book and a bar of chocolate variety. Damn!) Curl ups

Technique: Llie on the mat, bend both knees feet resting on the mat, knees hip width apart.



Exhale: Initiate with a nod and then keeping pelvis in neutral, sequentially curl the spine off the mat (until level with your bra) and inhale to maintain the position.



Exhale from the centre while rolling the spine back down onto the mat, returning to the starting position.



Maintain a constant and appropriate level connection with deep abdominals and the pelvic floor throughout.



Using a controlled motion return the spine back to the mat. To make it more difficult you can perform the same exercise with knees double folded or legs extended and rotated to the side.





