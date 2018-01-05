Ten tips to lose belly fat: Goodbye to belly fat Tip 6: Cheat

Yes when it comes to losing our belly fat we like to cheat where we can. Alongside healthy diet and a regular workout routine, to help melt away tummy fat book yourself in for a torso toning treatment.



We love Indiba's Deep Beauty 30 Minute Abdominal Treatment which uses high frequency currents to help tighten your tissues and give a tauter finish to your tum.

The 30-minute abdominal treatment includes: Channelling Energy - The channelling of energy from key energy points on neck and abdomen and groin. The electrode head is massaged over key energy points which opens up and drains the toxins so that the treatment is more effective An Indiba Deep Beauty Anti-Cellulite Cream is applied to the abdominal area. The Electrode is massaged over the area beginning on the upper abdomen and continuing through the whole abdomen waist and the lower lateral rib - folds under the bra line. Particular concentration is paid on any areas where fat is accumulated. The system is tuned to Proionic low pressure for the Final Balance: Hands on phase of the treatment using the electrode on the back of the therapist’s hands to allow the therapist to really get deep down into the skin. This phase is conducted on the abdomen and follows the abdominal lymphatic draining lines for optimum results. Available from Urban Retreat at Harrods.







