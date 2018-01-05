Ten tips to lose belly fat: Goodbye to belly fat All that pasta had left Sarah feeling proper bloated © Pixland Tip 7: Beat the bloat

If your bloated stomach is getting between you and your flat stomach goal then you're not alone. Uncomfortable bloating is very common and can affect men and women.



To help relieve symptoms and get on your way to that perfect flat stomach, it could be time to turn to some digestive aids.



Try Biocare Digestaid, £16.85, for 60 capsules. Its broad spectrum enzyme formula is suitable for vegetarians and vegans and will help digest carbs, fats and proteins which can lead to bloating.



You could also try probiotics to beat the bloat.



Probiotics can aid the absorption of nutrients from food but they also help the bowel function regularly and discourage harmful bacteria from becoming dominant in the gut therefore helping to maintain a healthy digestive system and minimise the risk of IBS and bloating.



Try Multibionta multivitamins which are enriched with probiotics to improve



Multibionta Vitality, £6.77 for a pack of 28. Available from



