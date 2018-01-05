Lose belly fat: Seven tips to lose belly fat Cardio is key © Stockbyte Tip 1: Get on your bike





Gordon Crawford is a Scottish international athlete at steeplechase and cross country. GB triathlon age group internationalist and Scottish and British Champion, 2010 World Age Group Bronze Medallist, so he knows a thing or two about keeping trim.He advises cardio to help lose belly fat . He says: "The best exercise you can do for your stomach is, or any other cardio vascular exercise likeor



If you want a flat stomach you need to get rid of the fat covering your stomach first. Until you lose that fat layer your stomach muscles will be hidden beneath it. It is impossible to target and lose fat in just one area of your body. So if you are solely doing abdominal exercises or other stomach exercises you will get great stomach muscles but you will not burn the fat that is keeping them hidden.



Exercising all of your body and burning fat all your body in conjunction with healthy eating habits is the key to achieving a flat stomach.





Start with short periods of cardio and build it up over time. Easy walking, cycling, swimming, dancing or running 2-3 times a week, for 20-30 mins, to increase your heart rate and boost your metabolic rate. By boosting your metabolic rate you burn excess calories and eliminate fat all over your body."Start with short periods of cardio and build it up over time.





