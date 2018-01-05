>
>
Lose belly fat: Seven tips to lose belly fat

Lose belly fat: Seven tips to lose belly fat

 

Cardio is key © Stockbyte - Lose belly fat: Seven tips to lose belly fat
Cardio is key © Stockbyte
Tip 1: Get on your bike  

Gordon Crawford is a Scottish international athlete at steeplechase and cross country. GB triathlon age group internationalist and Scottish and British Champion, 2010 World Age Group Bronze Medallist, so he knows a thing or two about keeping trim.


He advises cardio to help lose belly fat. He says: "The best exercise you can do for your stomach is easy running, or any other cardio vascular exercise like walking, cycling, dancing or swimming.

If you want a flat stomach you need to get rid of the fat covering your stomach first. Until you lose that fat layer your stomach muscles will be hidden beneath it. It is impossible to target and lose fat in just one area of your body.

So if you are solely doing abdominal exercises or other stomach exercises you will get great stomach muscles but you will not burn the fat that is keeping them hidden.
Exercising all of your body and burning fat all your body in conjunction with healthy eating habits is the key to achieving a flat stomach.

Easy walking, cycling, swimming, dancing or running 2-3 times a week, for 20-30 mins, to increase your heart rate and boost your metabolic rate. By boosting your metabolic rate you burn excess calories and eliminate fat all over your body."


Start with short periods of cardio and build it up over time.




  
  

06/10/2011
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the yearsPerfect baby names for February
Game Of Thrones: the stars in real lifeNext Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         