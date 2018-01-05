>
>

Sports personality quiz: what sports should I play?

Article in images
  

- Sports personality quiz: what sports should I play?
Take our sports personality quiz to find out which type of sport is best suited to your personality!

Like a lot of people, you'd probably like to get (back) into sport, or go more often.

Unfortunately you're frequently lacking in motivation... maybe you just haven't found the right sport to match your personality.

Whether you're energetic, emotional or organised, you don't have the same needs or motivations as everyone else.

To find out which sport suits you the most, take our sports personality quiz and check out our personalised advice.




PH, CB

 
  
Health and Fitness Editor
16/04/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Celebrities expecting babies in 201844 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In You
The most memorable movie kisses of all timeMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         