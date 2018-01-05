Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Health & Fitness
Health
Diets
Fitness
All articles
Diabulimia Is The 'World's Most Dangerous Eating Disorder' You Probably Don't Know About
Bad News Gym Bunnies, Working Out Is Giving You Wrinkles
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Fitness
All articles
Home
>
Health and Fitness
>
Fitness
Sports personality quiz: what sports should I play?
Article in images
Sports personality quiz: relaxation
Question 2/10 :
A successful weekend is one when you've been able to:
• Meet up with people
• Make progress with whatever you didn't have time to do in the week
• Laze around!
2
Choosing sports shoes
Good sports for burning calories
Sports injuries
Sports nutrition
Health and Fitness Editor
16/04/2012
Article Plan
Sports personality quiz: what sports should I play?
▼
Sports personality quiz: test your sports personality
The weekend at last!
Sports personality quiz: sport and the sea
Sports personality quiz: sports clothing
Sports personality quiz: purpose and motivation
Sports personality quiz: board games
Sports personality quiz: sport and haute couture
Sports personality quiz: tennis look
Sports personality quiz: sport and cinema
Sports personality quiz: favourite colour
Sports personality quiz: you're methodical
Sports personality quiz: you're extroverted
Sports personality quiz: you're independent
Don't miss...
Hot celebrity men in uniform
How do the stars of the 1990's look today?
Celebrity couples getting married in 2018
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!