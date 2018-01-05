>
Sports personality quiz: what sports should I play?
Sports personality quiz: you're methodical

 

- Sports personality quiz: you're methodical
Your personality
Organisation is your middle name! Nothing is left to chance with you: everything is planned, goals are clearly defined and strategies to achieve such goals are promptly put in place.

Fastidious, focused, and a perfectionist, you dread the unexpected and you steer clear of anything you can't control because it panics you!

Your relationship with sport
You want your body to be like you: controlled. Abs, bum, thighs of steel, and an iron constitution... that's the programme for you.

Ideally, you'd like to have a coach so you can be sure of doing the correct movements.

Sports for you:
- Choose activities that require accuracy, concentration and patience such as golf, gymnastics, archery, fencing, sailing, or climbing

- Consider sports such as martial arts (judo, karate, aikido...) and racket sports (table tennis, tennis, badminton, ...)

- Dancing or choreographed fitness classes (modern jazz, aerobics, step aerobics...) will not only give you a body to die for, but also teach you to express yourself through your body while satisfying your fondness for "structured" activities.

