Sports personality quiz: what sports should I play?
Sports personality quiz: you're extroverted

 

- Sports personality quiz: you're extroverted
Your personality
You're hyperactive and blend your personal and private life at 100 miles an hour with unfailing energy and motivation.

You like to be noticed, and it's fair to say that solitude makes you feel a little anxious.

Your relationship with sport
You have a strong desire to push yourself beyond your limits and you're keen on competition.

You like the possibility of meeting new people, or hanging out with your friends. If you go to the gym, it's very likely that you go with a friend!

Sports for you:
- Go first for endurance sports that allow you to let off steam while pushing yourself: running, cycling, power walking, swimming, triathlon, rowing, etc. But join a training group so you get your company fix too.

- Consider team sports (basketball, volleyball, netball, hockey, football or even rugby) or sports that can be played in pairs (tennis, squash).

- Try an extreme sports like trapeze, paragliding, surfing, kitesurfing, snowboarding, mountaineering, or wake boarding, which will satisfy your appetite for risk!

Health and Fitness Editor
16/04/2012
