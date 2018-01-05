- Sports personality quiz: you're independent

|
Sports personality quiz: what sports should I play?
You're very independent and you hate being told what to do or being hassled into doing something.
It's out of the question for you to do a sport that's too restrictive or for you to commit to fixed hours.
You're quite reserved and you don't necessarily want to have company all of the time.
Your relationship with sport
For you, sport is a way of expressing yourself without pressure and without the obligation to produce a result. It's also a way of releasing tension.
Sports for you:
- Gentle exercise (yoga, pilates, tai-chi) will help you refocus through breathing, relaxation and turning inwards. And you can do it at home if you can't get to class.
- Consider as well outdoor activities like hiking, cycling, horse riding, canoeing… You can do some exercise and let off steam while letting your imagination run free.
- Try ballroom dancing (salsa, rock, mambo, waltz, tango) - as well as introducing you to people, it allows you to express yourself and let go of your inhibitions.
