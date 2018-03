In this article











Moisturising and massaging

One way to prevent stretch marks is to make sure that you skin stays really hydrated.



You can do this by using moisturiser and drinking lots of water, especially around the times when you're most likely to get stretch marks, like during pregnancy. This will help to make your skin more resistant to stretch marks.



Massaging, which you can do as you apply the moisturiser, can improve circulation and is therefore also pretty useful.