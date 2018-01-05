Gels

As well as using moisturiser, you can also try some gels that are specially designed to reduce the chances of getting stretch marks and also helps to get rid of them once they are there.



You need to look out for products that have the following ingredients - Vitamin E, Vitamin B5, Chamomile and the less well known Centella Asiatica.



If you're looking for a recommendation, Liforma's Stretch Mark Day Gel and Stretch Mark Night Cream are both good (they were invented by Dr Stephen Barker, so they must be good!)