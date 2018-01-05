The last resort
The last resort is, as you've probably guessed, surgery. If your stretch marks are really bad then you might want to resort to this.
There are a few different types of procedures on offer - dermabrasion, where surgeons wear away the top layers of skin, and laser treatments are just two options.
It might be that a tummy tuck to remove the skin which has stretch marks on it is best, but that's a pretty expensive procedure.
If you think surgery is your only option you should have a chat with your doctor.