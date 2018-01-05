>
>
Stretch marks: Prevention and treatment
 Photo 6/6 
The last resort
In this article

The last resort


The last resort is, as you've probably guessed, surgery. If your stretch marks are really bad then you might want to resort to this.

There are a few different types of procedures on offer - dermabrasion, where surgeons wear away the top layers of skin, and laser treatments are just two options.

It might be that a tummy tuck to remove the skin which has stretch marks on it is best, but that's a pretty expensive procedure.

If you think surgery is your only option you should have a chat with your doctor.
Sophie Herdman
16/01/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Game Of Thrones: the stars in real life50 of the most beautiful castles in the world
Movie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On ScreenSexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         