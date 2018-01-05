In this article











Why do we get stretch marks?

Stretch marks can appear when your skin is stretched over a short space of time. What happens is the middle layer of your skin breaks in a few places, so the deeper layer of your skin shows through.



There are three main causes of stretch marks - pregnancy, weight gain and puberty.



When you're pregnant your skin stretches a lot over a short space of time. On top of that, your body produces special hormones to soften the ligaments in your pelvis for childbirth, but those hormones also soften the fibres in your skin, making you even more prone to stretch marks. About 80% of pregnant women get some form of stretch marks - they tend to be on your tummy, thighs and breasts.



Rapid weight gain can also cause stretch marks. They should become less obvious as you lose weight but that's not always the case. Also, if you diet a lot, and are therefore putting on and losing weight often, you're more likely to get stretch marks, so try to lose weight gradually.



Finally, puberty, a stage when your body is growing quickly, can cause stretch marks.



